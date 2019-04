Greece, Austria and France Cut Investments in Romania by EUR500M in Past Year



Companies in Greece, Austria, and France, countries among the top ten investors in Romania have cut their subscribed share capital in Romania by more than EUR500 million in the past year, National Trade Register Office data show. Greece, Austria and France Cut Investments in Romania by EUR500M in Past Year.Companies in Greece, Austria, and France, countries among the top ten investors in Romania have cut their subscribed share capital in Romania by more than EUR500 million in the past year, National Trade Register Office data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]