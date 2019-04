Developer Gran Via Goes to Constanta with EUR60M Residential Project



Spanish-held real estate developer Gran Via, which has completed about 1,000 homes in Bucharest so far, has started work on a new residential project, this time in Constanta. This is its first residential development outside (...) Developer Gran Via Goes to Constanta with EUR60M Residential Project.Spanish-held real estate developer Gran Via, which has completed about 1,000 homes in Bucharest so far, has started work on a new residential project, this time in Constanta. This is its first residential development outside (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]