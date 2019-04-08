President Iohannis: April 8 will be a true celebration day when Roma empowerment yields expected fruits



President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Monday on the occasion of the International Roma Day and of Romania marking Roma Ethnics Day, pointing out that this will be a true celebration day "when the economic, social and cultural empowerment of the Roma will yield the expected fruits." "On the occasion of Roma Ethnics Day, I give my salute to the members of the Roma community in our country. On this occasion I am renewing my commitment to capitalizing on our cultural diversity and my determination, as President, to make sure that the rights of the citizens of all ethnic minorities are protected," Iohannis said in message, according to a Presidential Administration release. Iohannis also condemns manifestations of racism and marginalization against the Roma. "The Roma Ethnics Day which is being marked in our country concomitantly with the International Roma Day is a good opportunity to strongly condemn, once again, the manifestations of racism and marginalization against the citizens belonging to this ethnic group. Enshrined in law, the observance of April 8 will truly be a celebration when the economic, social and cultural empowerment of the Roma will yield the expected fruits. I wish that through the commitment of the authorities and civil society, through the efforts of both the majority and the ethnic minorities alike, we build the developed, educated, tolerant and inclusive society we want for our children," said the head of the state. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tana; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) President Iohannis: April 8 will be a true celebration day when Roma empowerment yields expected fruits.President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Monday on the occasion of the International Roma Day and of Romania marking Roma Ethnics Day, pointing out that this will be a true celebration day "when the economic, social and cultural empowerment of the Roma will yield the expected fruits." "On the occasion of Roma Ethnics Day, I give my salute to the members of the Roma community in our country. On this occasion I am renewing my commitment to capitalizing on our cultural diversity and my determination, as President, to make sure that the rights of the citizens of all ethnic minorities are protected," Iohannis said in message, according to a Presidential Administration release. Iohannis also condemns manifestations of racism and marginalization against the Roma. "The Roma Ethnics Day which is being marked in our country concomitantly with the International Roma Day is a good opportunity to strongly condemn, once again, the manifestations of racism and marginalization against the citizens belonging to this ethnic group. Enshrined in law, the observance of April 8 will truly be a celebration when the economic, social and cultural empowerment of the Roma will yield the expected fruits. I wish that through the commitment of the authorities and civil society, through the efforts of both the majority and the ethnic minorities alike, we build the developed, educated, tolerant and inclusive society we want for our children," said the head of the state. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tana; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Trade deficit, up 751mln euro in first two months, with imports - 10.1pct, exports - 4.8pct The trade deficit increased by 751.1 million euro in the first two months of this year compared to the same period last year, with imports going up by 10.1pct and exports by 4.8pct, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday. Between January and February (...)



Romania Posts EUR2.41B Trade Gap In January-February 2019 Romania's trade balance posted a deficit of EUR2.41 billion in January-February 2019, EUR751.1 million higher (+45.2%) compared with the first two months of 2018, data from the country's statistics board showed Tuesday.



Speaker Dragnea: Next week debate on amendments to criminal codes must be resumed in Parliament The Chamber of Deputies Speaker and Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) leader Liviu Dragnea said that next week the debate on the amendments to the criminal codes must be resumed in Parliament, stressing it is about laws that must be adopted given that they have passed through (...)



Net Average Wage in Construction Sector Up 43% The net average wage in the construction sector rose 43% in February 2018- February 2019 and the gross average wage rose by 18%, data published by the National Statistics Institute on Monday show.



UPC Romania To Continue Network Expansion at Same Rate as in 2018 Cable TV service provider UPC Romania, one of the largest providers of TV and fixed communications services in Romania, plans to continue expansion of its fixed network at the same rate as in 2018.



Mega Image Expands into Moldavia, Enters Bacau and Iasi Retailer Mega Image has opened nine new stores since the beginning of the year and acquired ten others from local retailer Zanfir in Vrancea County, for a total of almost 700.



#romania2019.eu/ FAC meeting in Luxembourg discusses Eastern Partnership, Afghanistan Romania's Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu attended a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) in Luxembourg on Monday, where current issues on the foreign policy agenda, such as the Eastern Partnership and the situation in Afghanistan, were discussed, according to a press (...)

