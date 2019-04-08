President Iohannis: April 8 will be a true celebration day when Roma empowerment yields expected fruits
Apr 8, 2019
President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Monday on the occasion of the International Roma Day and of Romania marking Roma Ethnics Day, pointing out that this will be a true celebration day "when the economic, social and cultural empowerment of the Roma will yield the expected fruits."
"On the occasion of Roma Ethnics Day, I give my salute to the members of the Roma community in our country. On this occasion I am renewing my commitment to capitalizing on our cultural diversity and my determination, as President, to make sure that the rights of the citizens of all ethnic minorities are protected," Iohannis said in message, according to a Presidential Administration release.
Iohannis also condemns manifestations of racism and marginalization against the Roma.
"The Roma Ethnics Day which is being marked in our country concomitantly with the International Roma Day is a good opportunity to strongly condemn, once again, the manifestations of racism and marginalization against the citizens belonging to this ethnic group. Enshrined in law, the observance of April 8 will truly be a celebration when the economic, social and cultural empowerment of the Roma will yield the expected fruits. I wish that through the commitment of the authorities and civil society, through the efforts of both the majority and the ethnic minorities alike, we build the developed, educated, tolerant and inclusive society we want for our children," said the head of the state. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tana; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)
[Read the article in Agerpres]