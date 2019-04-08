JLL: Office Space Market Remains Attractive For Existing And New Companies



The year 2019 jump-started for the market of office space transactions and all signs suggest the upward trend will be kept until the end of the year. Thus, approximately 124,500 square meters were leased across Romania in the first quarter of 2019, nearly 41% more than in the first quarter of (...) JLL: Office Space Market Remains Attractive For Existing And New Companies.The year 2019 jump-started for the market of office space transactions and all signs suggest the upward trend will be kept until the end of the year. Thus, approximately 124,500 square meters were leased across Romania in the first quarter of 2019, nearly 41% more than in the first quarter of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]