Flanco Opens New Store, Reaches 139-Unit Network In Romania



Flanco, one of the largest players on the Romanian electro-IT market, has recently inaugurated a store in Odobesti (Valcea County), reaching a 139-unit network in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]