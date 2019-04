Deloitte: Romania’s M&A Market Sees Significant Decline YoY In 1Q/2019



Romania’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market registered a significant decline in the first quarter of 2019, compared with the same period in 2018. Deloitte: Romania’s M&A Market Sees Significant Decline YoY In 1Q/2019.Romania’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market registered a significant decline in the first quarter of 2019, compared with the same period in 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]