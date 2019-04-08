Net nominal average salary drops to 2,933 lei in February (official data)



The net nominal average salary dropped to 2,933 lei in February this year, less by 3 lei (-0.1pct) compared to the previous month, when the gross nominal average salary was 4,819 lei, by 0.4pct lower than in January 2019, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS) data published on Monday. The highest net nominal average salary was recorded in information technology services activities, including computer service activities (6,683 lei), and the smallest one in clothing making (1,728 lei). Compared to February of the previous year, the net nominal average salary increased by 17.9pct. The real salary index against the same period of the previous year was 113.6pct. The real salary index was 99.1pct for February 2019 compared to the previous month. Compared to October 1990, the real salary index was 205.1pct, 1.8 percentage points lower than the one recorded in January 2019.AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Marinescu, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)