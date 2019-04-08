 
Romaniapress.com

April 8, 2019

Net nominal average salary drops to 2,933 lei in February (official data)
Apr 8, 2019

Net nominal average salary drops to 2,933 lei in February (official data).
The net nominal average salary dropped to 2,933 lei in February this year, less by 3 lei (-0.1pct) compared to the previous month, when the gross nominal average salary was 4,819 lei, by 0.4pct lower than in January 2019, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS) data published on Monday. The highest net nominal average salary was recorded in information technology services activities, including computer service activities (6,683 lei), and the smallest one in clothing making (1,728 lei). Compared to February of the previous year, the net nominal average salary increased by 17.9pct. The real salary index against the same period of the previous year was 113.6pct. The real salary index was 99.1pct for February 2019 compared to the previous month. Compared to October 1990, the real salary index was 205.1pct, 1.8 percentage points lower than the one recorded in January 2019.AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Marinescu, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Trade deficit, up 751mln euro in first two months, with imports - 10.1pct, exports - 4.8pct The trade deficit increased by 751.1 million euro in the first two months of this year compared to the same period last year, with imports going up by 10.1pct and exports by 4.8pct, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday. Between January and February (...)

Romania Posts EUR2.41B Trade Gap In January-February 2019 Romania's trade balance posted a deficit of EUR2.41 billion in January-February 2019, EUR751.1 million higher (+45.2%) compared with the first two months of 2018, data from the country's statistics board showed Tuesday.

Speaker Dragnea: Next week debate on amendments to criminal codes must be resumed in Parliament The Chamber of Deputies Speaker and Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) leader Liviu Dragnea said that next week the debate on the amendments to the criminal codes must be resumed in Parliament, stressing it is about laws that must be adopted given that they have passed through (...)

Net Average Wage in Construction Sector Up 43% The net average wage in the construction sector rose 43% in February 2018- February 2019 and the gross average wage rose by 18%, data published by the National Statistics Institute on Monday show.

UPC Romania To Continue Network Expansion at Same Rate as in 2018 Cable TV service provider UPC Romania, one of the largest providers of TV and fixed communications services in Romania, plans to continue expansion of its fixed network at the same rate as in 2018.

Mega Image Expands into Moldavia, Enters Bacau and Iasi Retailer Mega Image has opened nine new stores since the beginning of the year and acquired ten others from local retailer Zanfir in Vrancea County, for a total of almost 700.

#romania2019.eu/ FAC meeting in Luxembourg discusses Eastern Partnership, Afghanistan Romania&#39;s Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu attended a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) in Luxembourg on Monday, where current issues on the foreign policy agenda, such as the Eastern Partnership and the situation in Afghanistan, were discussed, according to a press (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |