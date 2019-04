Omniasig 2018 Underwritten Gross Premiums Up 11% To RON1.17B



Omniasig Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) on Monday said it registered underwritten gross premiums of RON1.172 billion in 2018, up 11% on the year, which translates into a 11.55% share, and doubled its gross profit, under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), to RON40.5 (...)