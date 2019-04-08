Opposition leader Orban calls good thing sending Revolution file for trial



National leader of the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Monday that sending the December 1989 case file to court for a trial can be a good thing. "For 30 years, we have been demanding the punishment of the culprits for the deaths of the Revolution and for 30 years this file has been kept closed in the drawers of various prosecutors' offices. Its being sent to court for trial can be a good thing. Better late than never. I want to research well into this subject, to see if the way in which it was sent for a trial is a way of punishing all those guilty of the deaths of the Revolution," Orban said after a meeting of the PNL Executive Bureau that took place at Parliament Palace. Attorney General Augustin Lazar announced on Monday that the Military Department of his office sent the Revolution case file to court. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN -author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)