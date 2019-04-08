USR: Victims of December 1989 revolution need justice



The Save Romania Union (USR) hailed the conclusion of the investigation into the Revolution file by the military prosecutors and believes that, after almost 30 years since the death of more than one thousand Romanians and injury of more thousands, the justice system finally has the opportunity to do justice to victims and their families. According to USR, "Ion Iliescu and other communists who grabbed power in December 1989 through disinformation and diversions, through crimes against humanity, should pay for what they did, and the truth should finally come out." "Even this late we must re-establish the historical truth. Romanians must find out who ordered and who opened fire against those who only wanted freedom and democracy. How come that the entire military force of Romania, starting with the Ministry of National Defence and ending with the patriotic guards from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, joined the National Salvation Front (FSN)? Only to help Ion Iliescu and his group to grab power and gain legitimacy in front of the people pushed to the limit of despair?," stated Dan Barna, the head of USR, according to a press release. The reality of the past 30 years "has shown us how toxic the strategies adopted by the former communists and their political successors are and how great is the danger of falling victims to them once more." "The successors of Ion Iliescu practice lies, diversions and manipulation as state policy, the same as they are used to tirelessly steal from the public money. And PSD [the Social Democratic Party], which is the successor of the PCR [Romanian Communist Party] continues to defy the successors of the December 1989 victims by maintaining Gelu Voican Voiculescu and Ion Iliescu as heads of the Romanian Revolution Institute, while they are prosecuted for having committed crimes against humanity. Romanians deserve a free and democratic country and the sacrifice of the heroes of the Revolution must not be for nothing!," concludes the USR release. Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar on Monday announced that the military section of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice sent the "Revolution" file to court. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

