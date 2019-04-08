President Iohannis says 1989 Revolution crimes cannot go unpunished



President Klaus Iohannis welcomes the completion of investigations under the December 1989 Revolution case file and sending the case to trial, calling it an extremely important step after a long time in establishing the truth about the events of December 1989, according to a press statement released by the Presidential Administration. "The crimes of the Revolution cannot go unpunished!," says Iohannis. He underscores "the particular importance of the historical cause of the 1989 Revolution, and sees the announcement of the completion of the judicial inquiry and the referral to court as a matter of great importance in the judiciary establishing the truth." "Settling this historical cause is all the more important as a genuine democracy is built only on the solid foundations of truth and justice." The Presidential Administration mentions that President Iohannis has repeatedly argued that the truth must come to light and stressed the need for a clear, sound and legal decision on the events of December 1989, as he believes that to be a major outstanding issue of Romanian justice. "In the approach of the Romanian society of knowing and taking responsibility for the past, it is fundamental to penalise the misdeeds that were a direct attack on human life and dignity during the Revolution of December 1989. The completion of the judicial investigation under the Revolution case file is a necessary action in the year when we mark the 30th anniversary of the collapse of Communism and in which we will remember the ideals of the Revolution of December 1989 and honour our heroes." Iohannis emphasises that today's generations need "education in the spirit of truth." "Young people must know that the communist regime systematically curtailed citizens' rights and freedoms and committed countless injustices. In December 1989, the Communist regime collapsed as it had been inaugurated: through crimes and abuses, and the past must be an alarm signal to today's young people and the action of justice is fundamental in that respect. Democracy consolidation and respect for human values cannot be achieved outside the action of justice," says Iohannis. Attorney General Augustin Lazar announced on Monday that the Military Department of his office sent the Revolution case file to court. AGERPRES (RO-author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

