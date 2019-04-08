PSD: Rule of law in a democratic country cannot be built with former agents of communist regime
Apr 8, 2019
PSD: Rule of law in a democratic country cannot be built with former agents of communist regime.
The rule of law cannot be built in a democratic country with former agents of the repressive communist system, said the Social Democrats in reacting to the announcement made by prosecutor general Augustin Lazar that he sent to court the "Revolution" file (the anti-communist revolution of 1989 - editor’s note).
"It is revolting to see how the "Revolution" file is being sent to court by a former agent of the communist political police! We cannot tolerate that the same person who arrested and tortured the anti-communist dissidents claims now to make anti-communist justice. People died in the Revolution precisely to prevent such persons to ever hold high offices in the post-revolutionary state again.
President Iohannis can no longer use the excuse that he didn’t know the true identity of the one whom he appointed prosecutor general of Romania. For now he knows Lazar was a member of the secret police and he still protects him. The rule of law cannot be built in a democratic country with former agents of the repressive communist system," said the PSD representatives on Facebook.
In their opinion, President Iohannis "until now has claimed that he represents the anti-communist Romanians, but, when the time came to prove he is by their side, he showed his true face of a protector of the collaborators of Securitate and members of the repressive apparatus of Ceausescu."
Prosecutor general Augustin Lazar on Monday announced that the military section of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice sent the "Revolution" file to court. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]