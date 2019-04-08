PSD: Rule of law in a democratic country cannot be built with former agents of communist regime



The rule of law cannot be built in a democratic country with former agents of the repressive communist system, said the Social Democrats in reacting to the announcement made by prosecutor general Augustin Lazar that he sent to court the "Revolution" file (the anti-communist revolution of 1989 - editor’s note). "It is revolting to see how the "Revolution" file is being sent to court by a former agent of the communist political police! We cannot tolerate that the same person who arrested and tortured the anti-communist dissidents claims now to make anti-communist justice. People died in the Revolution precisely to prevent such persons to ever hold high offices in the post-revolutionary state again. President Iohannis can no longer use the excuse that he didn’t know the true identity of the one whom he appointed prosecutor general of Romania. For now he knows Lazar was a member of the secret police and he still protects him. The rule of law cannot be built in a democratic country with former agents of the repressive communist system," said the PSD representatives on Facebook. In their opinion, President Iohannis "until now has claimed that he represents the anti-communist Romanians, but, when the time came to prove he is by their side, he showed his true face of a protector of the collaborators of Securitate and members of the repressive apparatus of Ceausescu." Prosecutor general Augustin Lazar on Monday announced that the military section of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice sent the "Revolution" file to court. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) PSD: Rule of law in a democratic country cannot be built with former agents of communist regime.The rule of law cannot be built in a democratic country with former agents of the repressive communist system, said the Social Democrats in reacting to the announcement made by prosecutor general Augustin Lazar that he sent to court the "Revolution" file (the anti-communist revolution of 1989 - editor’s note). "It is revolting to see how the "Revolution" file is being sent to court by a former agent of the communist political police! We cannot tolerate that the same person who arrested and tortured the anti-communist dissidents claims now to make anti-communist justice. People died in the Revolution precisely to prevent such persons to ever hold high offices in the post-revolutionary state again. President Iohannis can no longer use the excuse that he didn’t know the true identity of the one whom he appointed prosecutor general of Romania. For now he knows Lazar was a member of the secret police and he still protects him. The rule of law cannot be built in a democratic country with former agents of the repressive communist system," said the PSD representatives on Facebook. In their opinion, President Iohannis "until now has claimed that he represents the anti-communist Romanians, but, when the time came to prove he is by their side, he showed his true face of a protector of the collaborators of Securitate and members of the repressive apparatus of Ceausescu." Prosecutor general Augustin Lazar on Monday announced that the military section of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice sent the "Revolution" file to court. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Trade deficit, up 751mln euro in first two months, with imports - 10.1pct, exports - 4.8pct The trade deficit increased by 751.1 million euro in the first two months of this year compared to the same period last year, with imports going up by 10.1pct and exports by 4.8pct, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday. Between January and February (...)



Romania Posts EUR2.41B Trade Gap In January-February 2019 Romania's trade balance posted a deficit of EUR2.41 billion in January-February 2019, EUR751.1 million higher (+45.2%) compared with the first two months of 2018, data from the country's statistics board showed Tuesday.



Speaker Dragnea: Next week debate on amendments to criminal codes must be resumed in Parliament The Chamber of Deputies Speaker and Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) leader Liviu Dragnea said that next week the debate on the amendments to the criminal codes must be resumed in Parliament, stressing it is about laws that must be adopted given that they have passed through (...)



Net Average Wage in Construction Sector Up 43% The net average wage in the construction sector rose 43% in February 2018- February 2019 and the gross average wage rose by 18%, data published by the National Statistics Institute on Monday show.



UPC Romania To Continue Network Expansion at Same Rate as in 2018 Cable TV service provider UPC Romania, one of the largest providers of TV and fixed communications services in Romania, plans to continue expansion of its fixed network at the same rate as in 2018.



Mega Image Expands into Moldavia, Enters Bacau and Iasi Retailer Mega Image has opened nine new stores since the beginning of the year and acquired ten others from local retailer Zanfir in Vrancea County, for a total of almost 700.



#romania2019.eu/ FAC meeting in Luxembourg discusses Eastern Partnership, Afghanistan Romania's Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu attended a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) in Luxembourg on Monday, where current issues on the foreign policy agenda, such as the Eastern Partnership and the situation in Afghanistan, were discussed, according to a press (...)

