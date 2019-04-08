PM Dancila on "Revolution" file: After all, it’s neccesary to find out the truth



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday stated it's necessary to find out the truth about the December 1989 Revolution. "As you well know, I don't comment on matters related to justice. I believe justice should be done by judges and the less politicians talk about it the better. After all, it's necessary to find out the truth and I believe that the Justice system is the one to do it," said Dancila, who is currently paying a visit to Tulcea, when asked her opinion about the sending to court for a trial of the "Revolution" file and if she thought it was too late for that. On Monday, prosecutor general Augustin Lazar announced that the military section of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice sent to court for a trial the "Revolution" file. Former President Ion Iliescu was sent to trial by the military prosecutors for crimes against humanity. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)