#romania2019.eu/ FAC meeting in Luxembourg discusses Eastern Partnership, Afghanistan



Romania’s Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu attended a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) in Luxembourg on Monday, where current issues on the foreign policy agenda, such as the Eastern Partnership and the situation in Afghanistan, were discussed, according to a press statement released by the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE). Part of the Eastern Partnership discussion, the European foreign ministers positively assessed the latest developments in the implementation of 20 deliverables for 2020 adopted at a November 24, 2017 Summit (EaP 2020 Agenda) and the post-2020 outlooks, a priority on the agenda of the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council, according to MAE. Melescanu stressed that ten years after its launch the Eastern Partnership is a success. Thus, the completion of political projects, such as visa liberalisation, the multiplication of study and research opportunities, the launching of ample interconnection projects with the EU have generated profound changes in the economic, social and living conditions of the citizens of the partner countries. He also reaffirmed that Romania’s continued commitment to the EaP states remains the strategic objective. Discussions on the process of reflection on the future of the EaP continued in line with those launched in January at the Gymnich ministerial meeting in Bucharest, aiming at generating a substantial political agenda for adoption at the next Eastern Partnership Summit. The discussion on Afghanistan focused on recent developments in the peace process. The ministers voiced support for the US efforts and focused on the contribution the EU can make to comprehensive reconciliation efforts and to keeping up the results of the democratisation process, given the European Union’s position as the main provider of civilian assistance to Afghanistan. General support for the proposals made by High Representative Federico Mogherini and ways for their implementation was expressed. Melescanu declared himself in favour of a process of peace led and managed by the Afghans. He expressed his appreciation for the European External Action Service’s approach to close efforts and coordination with the US. At a working lunch, the ministers exchanged informal views on recent developments in Venezuela following the ministerial meeting of the International Contact Group, held in Quito, Ecuador, on March 28. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

