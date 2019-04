Net Average Wage in Construction Sector Up 43%



The net average wage in the construction sector rose 43% in February 2018- February 2019 and the gross average wage rose by 18%, data published by the National Statistics Institute on Monday show. Net Average Wage in Construction Sector Up 43%.The net average wage in the construction sector rose 43% in February 2018- February 2019 and the gross average wage rose by 18%, data published by the National Statistics Institute on Monday show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]