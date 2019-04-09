Trade deficit, up 751mln euro in first two months, with imports - 10.1pct, exports - 4.8pct



The trade deficit increased by 751.1 million euro in the first two months of this year compared to the same period last year, with imports going up by 10.1pct and exports by 4.8pct, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday. Between January and February 2019, the trade balance deficit rose to 2.413 billion euro, FOB exports totaled 11.403 billion euro and CIF imports of 13.816 billion. "During 1 January - 28 February 2019, FOB exports amounted to 11403.0 million euro, while CIF imports amounted to 13816.1 million euro. During the same period, exports increased by 4, 8pct and imports by 10.1pct year-on-year. The trade deficit (FOB / CIF) in the above mention interval was of 2413.1 million euro, higher by 751.1 million euro than the one recorded in the dame interval of the previous year," the INS release states. In February 2019, FOB exports amounted to approximately 5.892 billion euro and CIF imports to 7.044 billion euro, resulting in a deficit of 1.152 billion euro. As compared to February 2018, exports in February 2019 increased by 8pct and imports went up by 11.1pct. In the first two months of this year, important shares in the structure of exports and imports are held by the following product groups: machinery and transport equipment (48.4pct for export and 36.8pct for imports) and other manufactured products (32pct at export and 30.1pct respectively). The value of intra-EU28 trade in goods between January and February 2019 was 8.878 billion euro for exports and 10.291 billion euro for imports, accounting for 77.9pct of the overall exports and 74.5pct of the overall imports. The value of extra-EU28 trade in goods during the same period was 2.525 billion euro for exports and 3.525 billion euro for imports, accounting for 22.1pct of total exports and 25.5pct of total imports.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Marinescu, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

Real Estate Developers Delivered Over EUR1.3B Worth of Retail, Office and Industrial Space in 2018 The total value of the retail, office and industrial properties delivered in 2018 stood at EUR1.3 billion, 20% higher than in 2017, data centralized by real estate consultant Activ Property Services show.



Romania's weightlifters Toma, Lepsa win six medals at Batumi EWF Championships Romanian female athletes Loredana Toma and Irina Lepsa won together six medals, three gold, two silver and one bronze medal, on Tuesday, in the 64-kg category of the European Weightlifting Federation (EWF) Senior Championships in Batumi, Georgia. Toma won three gold medals, as she snatched 111 (...)



Romania's Beer Market Up 3% YoY In 2018, To 16.5 Million Hectoliters Romania’s beer market grew 3% year-on-year in 2018, to a volume of 16.5 million hectoliters, with investments made in 2018 reaching EUR74.5 million, the Romanian Brewers Association said Tuesday.



Romania2019.eu/GAC meeting chaired by Minister-delegate Ciamba discusses elections to European Parliament Romania's Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba chaired a new meeting of the General Affairs Council (GAC) in Luxembourg on Tuesday under the Romanian presidency of the EU Council that dealt with the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027, the adoption of the Council (...)



New Car Registrations Up Over 25% YoY In 1Q/2019 New car registrations in Romania grew 25.11% to 35,836 units year-on-year in the first quarter of 2019, according to data from the Romanian association ACAROM and the Driving License and Vehicle Registration Department (DRPCIV).



MOL Romania Invests EUR270,000 In Miercurea Ciuc County Emergency Hospital MOL Romania, the local division of Hungarian oil group MOL, is investing EUR270,000 in medical equipment that is to be assigned to Miercurea Ciuc County Emergency Hospital.



#Romania2019.eu/Minister-delegate Ciamba: EU member states thoroughly prepared for a disorderly Brexit Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba chaired on Tuesday in Luxembourg a new meeting of the General Affairs Council (Art. 50), organised under the aegis of Romania's Presidency at the EU Council, context in which he tackled several scenarios regarding Brexit. According to (...)

