BT: Romania’s Economy To Slow Down Growth Rate To 2.9% In 2019, To Accelerate To 3.3% In 2020



The annual dynamics of Romania's gross domestic product (GDP) will decelerate to 2.9% in 2019, from 4.1% in 2018, but is expected to accelerate to 3.3% in 2020 and to 3.7% in 2021, said Andrei Radulescu, macroeconomic analysis director with Banca Transilvania.