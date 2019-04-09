 
Romaniapress.com

April 9, 2019

AG Lazar denies any employment ties to late Securitate political police
Apr 9, 2019

AG Lazar denies any employment ties to late Securitate political police.
Romania’s Attorney General Augustin Lazar said on Monday he is neither a commissioned, nor a non-commissioned officer or informer of the late Securitate political police or any other secret service. He told a news conference that he wanted to make a series of remarks out of respect to his colleagues and to truth, a value he said has always guided his life and professional activity. Lazar argued that he is not nervous about any verification to be carried out in the National Council for the Study of Securitatea Files (CNSAS) archives. "Over the past few days, some news organisations have faulted me of facts that I have not done, labelled me so as to strip me of credibility as a person, a magistrate, as a Romanian. This is the first time in my life when something like this happens to me, and that is surprising even to a highly versed prosecutor with a long career. That is why I want to take this opportunity to say: I am neither a commissioned, nor a non-commissioned officer or informer of the late Securitate political police or any other secret service. I was drafted in the army and I am now a reservist military engineer of the Romanian Army," said Lazar. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Real Estate Developers Delivered Over EUR1.3B Worth of Retail, Office and Industrial Space in 2018 The total value of the retail, office and industrial properties delivered in 2018 stood at EUR1.3 billion, 20% higher than in 2017, data centralized by real estate consultant Activ Property Services show.

Romania's weightlifters Toma, Lepsa win six medals at Batumi EWF Championships Romanian female athletes Loredana Toma and Irina Lepsa won together six medals, three gold, two silver and one bronze medal, on Tuesday, in the 64-kg category of the European Weightlifting Federation (EWF) Senior Championships in Batumi, Georgia. Toma won three gold medals, as she snatched 111 (...)

Romania's Beer Market Up 3% YoY In 2018, To 16.5 Million Hectoliters Romania’s beer market grew 3% year-on-year in 2018, to a volume of 16.5 million hectoliters, with investments made in 2018 reaching EUR74.5 million, the Romanian Brewers Association said Tuesday.

Romania2019.eu/GAC meeting chaired by Minister-delegate Ciamba discusses elections to European Parliament Romania&#39;s Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba chaired a new meeting of the General Affairs Council (GAC) in Luxembourg on Tuesday under the Romanian presidency of the EU Council that dealt with the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027, the adoption of the Council (...)

New Car Registrations Up Over 25% YoY In 1Q/2019 New car registrations in Romania grew 25.11% to 35,836 units year-on-year in the first quarter of 2019, according to data from the Romanian association ACAROM and the Driving License and Vehicle Registration Department (DRPCIV).

MOL Romania Invests EUR270,000 In Miercurea Ciuc County Emergency Hospital MOL Romania, the local division of Hungarian oil group MOL, is investing EUR270,000 in medical equipment that is to be assigned to Miercurea Ciuc County Emergency Hospital.

#Romania2019.eu/Minister-delegate Ciamba: EU member states thoroughly prepared for a disorderly Brexit Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba chaired on Tuesday in Luxembourg a new meeting of the General Affairs Council (Art. 50), organised under the aegis of Romania&#39;s Presidency at the EU Council, context in which he tackled several scenarios regarding Brexit. According to (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |