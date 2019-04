MOL Romania Invests EUR270,000 In Miercurea Ciuc County Emergency Hospital



MOL Romania, the local division of Hungarian oil group MOL, is investing EUR270,000 in medical equipment that is to be assigned to Miercurea Ciuc County Emergency Hospital. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]