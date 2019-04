Romania’s Beer Market Up 3% YoY In 2018, To 16.5 Million Hectoliters



Romania's beer market grew 3% year-on-year in 2018, to a volume of 16.5 million hectoliters, with investments made in 2018 reaching EUR74.5 million, the Romanian Brewers Association said Tuesday.