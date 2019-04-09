Romania’s weightlifters Toma, Lepsa win six medals at Batumi EWF Championships



Romanian female athletes Loredana Toma and Irina Lepsa won together six medals, three gold, two silver and one bronze medal, on Tuesday, in the 64-kg category of the European Weightlifting Federation (EWF) Senior Championships in Batumi, Georgia. Toma won three gold medals, as she snatched 111 kg, after failing to snatch 114 kg, cleaned and jerked 128 kg, after failing to clean and jerk 132 kg, and totalled 239 kg. Lepsa won a silver for a 102-kg snatch, a bronze for 127kg clean-and-jerk, and a silver for totalling 229kg. Team Romania has reached 12 medals, including six gold, two silver and four bronze medals. Elena Andries won three gold medals in the women's 49-kg category; Loredana Toma took three gold medals in the women's 64-kg category; Irina Lepsa won two silver medals in the same weight category as Toma; while Cosmina Pana won a clean-and-jerk bronze in the women's 45-kg category, Cristian Marian Luca won a snatch bronze in the men's 55-kg category and compatriot Sorina Hulpan won a clean-and-jerk bronze in the women's 59-kg category. Romania has lined up 14 athletes for the Batumi competition, which offers points for qualification to the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)