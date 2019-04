Real Estate Developers Delivered Over EUR1.3B Worth of Retail, Office and Industrial Space in 2018



The total value of the retail, office and industrial properties delivered in 2018 stood at EUR1.3 billion, 20% higher than in 2017, data centralized by real estate consultant Activ Property Services show.