Online Retailer Cel.Ro Sales Up 6% to RON271M in 2018



Corsar Online, which runs cel.ro, one of the largest online stores in Romania, ended 2018 with 271 million lei (EUR57 million) sales, up 6.3% over the previous year, largely because of the sale of expensive components for the computers used in virtual currency mining, Tiberiu Pop, owner and CEO (...) Online Retailer Cel.Ro Sales Up 6% to RON271M in 2018.Corsar Online, which runs cel.ro, one of the largest online stores in Romania, ended 2018 with 271 million lei (EUR57 million) sales, up 6.3% over the previous year, largely because of the sale of expensive components for the computers used in virtual currency mining, Tiberiu Pop, owner and CEO (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]