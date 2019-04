Romania Annual Inflation Spikes Up To 4% In March 2019



Romania's annual inflation rate spiked to 4% in March 2019, from 3.8% in February and 3.3% in January, data from the country's statistics board showed Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]