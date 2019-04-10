#Romania2019.eu/Romania supports efficient communication of progress in Eastern Partnership, strengthening of EU support for Eastern partners



Minister Delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba on Tuesday asserted in Luxembourg that the objectives of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU include the need of a more efficient communication about the outcome and progress achieved under the Eastern Partnership, as well as starting a comprehensive debate on defining the vision for the following decade, capable to strengthen EU support for its Eastern partners, a release by Romania’s Embassy in Luxemburg reads. George Ciamba made these statements at the "10eme anniversaire du Partenariat oriental. Bilan et perspectives" / "10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership. Stocktaking report and perspectives" conference attended alongside Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn, an event organised by the Romanian Embassy in partnership with the Luxembourg Foreign Affairs Ministry and the COM Representation in Luxemburg. The conference took place in context of the 10th anniversary of the launching of the Eastern Partnership, aiming to contribute to a broader reflection process regarding the outcome and perspectives of the initiative at the post-2020 horizon. In his speech, the Romanian minister delegate emphasized that the Eastern Partnership is a living project, that has evolved and adapted with the goal to bring the partner states closer to the Union and improve the life of the citizens from the EU proximity. Moreover, Minister-delegate Ciamba stressed the efforts of the Presidency of Romania to EU Council to promote through several ministerial meetings the connectivity in relevant fields, such as the digital economy, the infrastructure and transport to the citizens’ direct interest. Another course of action aims to promote and back the partner states’ young generations. The Luxembourgish minister said in turn that the Eastern Partnership has already delivered important results with direct impact on the daily life of the citizens and brought to mind the progressive character of the Partnership, a solid basis for the Union’s cooperation with the states in its immediate Eastern vicinity. Jean Asselborn drew attention to the need to continue the reforms, with an emphasis on good governance and the fight against corruption. The two ministers highlighted the strategic importance of the Eastern Partnership in creating an area of common prosperity, security and stability. 