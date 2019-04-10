President Iohannis: Romania of tomorrow, country of courageous, ambitious people, of democracy and rule of law



The Romania of tomorrow will be an entrepreneurial Romania, the country of the courageous and ambitious people, the country of free initiative, democracy and rule of law, President Klaus Iohannis stated at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Wednesday, in the opening of the European Entrepreneurship Forum. "For small and medium-sized entrepreneurs in particular, the digitization of the administration is imperative for facilitating interaction with authorities so that SMEs can experience the benefits of simplifying bureaucracy. This goal should undoubtedly be a key concern for Romanian authorities as well," the president pointed out. Klaus Iohannis expressed his conviction that the "Bucharest Entrepreneurship Statement", to be signed within the forum, "will be the basis for the continuation of a useful roadmap for the work of the future European Commission and of the European states in the direction of a pragmatic policy to strengthen the economic competitiveness of the Union." President Iohannis stressed that the SMEs sector is "one of the segments most vulnerable to change". "Governmental decision-makers - and I am referring here to the situation in Romania - have the duty to ensure a stable, predictable and reasonable legal framework," Iohannis said. The president also spoke about populist trends that harm economic policies. "The responsibility in economic policies stands to suffer from populist temptations and decisions that do not help at all to solve the real problems our societies face. The difficulties facing many of our citizens need serious and sustainable solutions that will generate prosperity in the long term," Klaus Iohannis said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - authotr: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) President Iohannis: Romania of tomorrow, country of courageous, ambitious people, of democracy and rule of law.The Romania of tomorrow will be an entrepreneurial Romania, the country of the courageous and ambitious people, the country of free initiative, democracy and rule of law, President Klaus Iohannis stated at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Wednesday, in the opening of the European Entrepreneurship Forum. "For small and medium-sized entrepreneurs in particular, the digitization of the administration is imperative for facilitating interaction with authorities so that SMEs can experience the benefits of simplifying bureaucracy. This goal should undoubtedly be a key concern for Romanian authorities as well," the president pointed out. Klaus Iohannis expressed his conviction that the "Bucharest Entrepreneurship Statement", to be signed within the forum, "will be the basis for the continuation of a useful roadmap for the work of the future European Commission and of the European states in the direction of a pragmatic policy to strengthen the economic competitiveness of the Union." President Iohannis stressed that the SMEs sector is "one of the segments most vulnerable to change". "Governmental decision-makers - and I am referring here to the situation in Romania - have the duty to ensure a stable, predictable and reasonable legal framework," Iohannis said. The president also spoke about populist trends that harm economic policies. "The responsibility in economic policies stands to suffer from populist temptations and decisions that do not help at all to solve the real problems our societies face. The difficulties facing many of our citizens need serious and sustainable solutions that will generate prosperity in the long term," Klaus Iohannis said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - authotr: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

BCR Puts Heritage Building in Piata Universitatii, Bucharest, Up for Sale Banca Comerciala Romana has put for up sale the palace in Piata Universitatii in Bucharest that once housed Generala insurance company and has been associated with the bank’s name for decades.



Preh Romania Expects 22% Higher Revenue In 2019 Automotive component manufacturer Preh Romania, a supplier of Porsche, Mercedes, Audi and BMW, budgeted EUR270 million revenue for this year, 22% more than in 2018, ZF has calculated from the data supplied by the company.



SVN International Corp Opens Realty Consulting Office In Bucharest; Eyes EUR4M Turnover In 1st Year Of Operations U.S. real estate consulting firm SVN International Corp, with operations in eight countries and regions globally, has opened an office in Romania’s capital city Bucharest and expects a turnover of EUR4 million during the first years of (...)



Romania Has 3.71 Million Sqm Of Malls, Retail Centers And Galleries - On Average 191 Sqm/1,000 Inhabitants The stock of modern retail space in capital city Bucharest remained stable in 2018, at 1.2 million square meters, 7% higher than the stock in Romania’s Center-West region (16 counties in Transylvania and Banat), which reached 1.18 million sqm, and double against the stock in the region of (...)



Romania's weightlifter Molie wins silver, bronze at Batumi EWF Championships Romanian female athlete Madalina Bianca Molie won a silver medal and a bronze medal on Wednesday in the women's 71-kg category of the European Weightlifting Federation (EWF) Senior Championships in Batumi, Georgia. Molie won the silver for a 101-kg snatch, underperforming Russian (...)



Law Firm NNDKP Launches Integrated Services Center Law firm Nestor Nestor Diculescu Kingston Petersen (NNDKP) has launched the Center for Excellency in Fiscal Disputes (NNDKP-CELF in Romanian), which will provide integrated services to the company’s clients from the initial stage of a fiscal dispute until the litigation stage before the Romanian (...)



Gov't approves Memorandum on joint Serbia-Romania-Bulgaria-Greece candidacy for organising Euro 2028, World Cup 2030 The Government on Wednesday approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for the submission of a joint candidacy of Serbia, Romania, Bulgaria and Greece for the organisation of the European and World Championships of 2028 and 2030 respectively, said the spokesperson for the Government, (...)

