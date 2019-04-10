 
Romaniapress.com

April 10, 2019

Official statistics: 12,374 babies born this February, natural population growth negative
Apr 10, 2019

There were 12,374 babies born this February, 4,595 fewer than in January 2019, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said in a Tuesday release. The number of deaths recorded this February was 22,110, by 4,726 less than in January 2019, but Romania’s natural population growth stays in the negative, as the number of deaths was by 9,736 higher than live births. The number of dead infants (aged less than 1 year) this February was 83, by 21 fewer than in January. As many as 5,287 marriages were registered in February, by 17 more than in the month before, while the number of divorces pronounced under final court rulings was 2,360, by 1,464 more than in the previous month. The number of live births was by 317 less in February 2018 compared to the year-ago period, while the number of deaths was by 718 lower. Infant deaths this February were by 11 fewer compared to February 2018. The number of marriages registered in February 2019 was by 808 less YoY. The number of divorces pronounced under final court rulings and in compliance with Law No202/2010 was by 549 less YoY. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

