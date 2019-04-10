Gov’t to approve expropriation procedures for 2nd section of southern Craiova-Pitesti expressway



The Government will adopt the start of expropriation procedures for the second section of the Craiova-Pitesti expressway on Wednesday, according to Prime Minister Viorica Dancila. "We are moving fast with key projects that we have also discussed with business representatives investing in the areas of Craiova and Pitesti. At today's meeting, we approve three pieces of legislation necessary to start some much awaited by the citizens works and for which we have the necessary appropriations in the budget. Thus, under a government decision, we adopt the expropriation procedures for the 2nd section of the Craiova-Pitesti expressway, after last week we did the same thing for the first section of the expressway. This time it is about establishing the location and amounts needed for expropriations on the second 40-kilometer section," Dancila said on Wednesday in the beginning of a government meeting. She added that another piece of legislation to be adopted at the government meeting refers to the south Craiova ring road, for which the technical and economic indicators will be reapproved in order to be able to unlock the stagnating procedures from 2014. "We are appropriating about 200 million lei to carry out the work on this important objective included in the Master Plan of General Transport," Dancila said. She specified that a third bill concerns the modernisation of two sections of the DN 29D Botosani- Stefanesti national road that amount to about 42 kilometers. "By investing about 261 million lei, we will remove the areas with active risk of slipping along the route and, at the same time, we will upgrade this road that connects to the border crossing point with the Republic of Moldova at Stanca-Costesti," said Dancila. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)

