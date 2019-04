OMV Petrom Hydrocarbon Output Falls Slightly In 1Q/2019



OMV Petrom's total hydrocarbon output decreased slightly in the first quarter of 2019, to 153,000 barrels a day (boe/d), compared with 156,000 boe/d in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 162,000 boe/d in the first quarter of 2018, the company said Monday in a preliminary (...)