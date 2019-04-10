Gov’t approves Memorandum on joint Serbia-Romania-Bulgaria-Greece candidacy for organising Euro 2028, World Cup 2030



The Government on Wednesday approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for the submission of a joint candidacy of Serbia, Romania, Bulgaria and Greece for the organisation of the European and World Championships of 2028 and 2030 respectively, said the spokesperson for the Government, Nelu Barbu. According to him, the Memorandum of Understanding refers to the "setting up of the Initial Organising Committee for the submission of a joint candidacy for UEFA Euro 2028 and FIFA 2030 World Cup." Barbu explained that the topic was approached for the first time at the quadrilateral meeting in December. Subsequently, he underscored, the ministers of Youth and Sports from the four states met in February this year and they discussed about the collaboration "so that together the four states should come up with a plan for the submission of the joint candidacy for the organisation of these important international sports competitions." "This memorandum creates the legal grounds to facilitate collaboration among the four states," said Barbu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Gov’t approves Memorandum on joint Serbia-Romania-Bulgaria-Greece candidacy for organising Euro 2028, World Cup 2030.The Government on Wednesday approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for the submission of a joint candidacy of Serbia, Romania, Bulgaria and Greece for the organisation of the European and World Championships of 2028 and 2030 respectively, said the spokesperson for the Government, Nelu Barbu. According to him, the Memorandum of Understanding refers to the "setting up of the Initial Organising Committee for the submission of a joint candidacy for UEFA Euro 2028 and FIFA 2030 World Cup." Barbu explained that the topic was approached for the first time at the quadrilateral meeting in December. Subsequently, he underscored, the ministers of Youth and Sports from the four states met in February this year and they discussed about the collaboration "so that together the four states should come up with a plan for the submission of the joint candidacy for the organisation of these important international sports competitions." "This memorandum creates the legal grounds to facilitate collaboration among the four states," said Barbu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]