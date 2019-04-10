 
Romaniapress.com

April 10, 2019

JusMin Toader said to have ready-made answers to every question in motion against him
Apr 10, 2019

JusMin Toader said to have ready-made answers to every question in motion against him.
Justice Minister Tudorel Toader said on Wednesday he prepared an answer to every single question in the opposition motion against him. "Can you picture me showing up unprepared? The motion will be read out by its sponsors, after which I, the object to which the motion refers, come up with ready-made answers to each and all question. I was prepared to speak for an hour or two about each point in the censure motion, to provide answers. (...) I thought about the worst," Toader said at the Parliament House. The simple motion "Justice, a sure victim in the hands of Toader," sponsored by the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR), to be debated by the Senate, was postponed on Wednesday for the second time because of the lack of a quorum. Toader was present and waited for the senators for about 15 minutes. Also, a meeting on Wednesday of the Senate’s Standing Bureau did not take place again for the lack of a quorum, as on Monday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

BCR Puts Heritage Building in Piata Universitatii, Bucharest, Up for Sale Banca Comerciala Romana has put for up sale the palace in Piata Universitatii in Bucharest that once housed Generala insurance company and has been associated with the bank’s name for decades.

Preh Romania Expects 22% Higher Revenue In 2019 Automotive component manufacturer Preh Romania, a supplier of Porsche, Mercedes, Audi and BMW, budgeted EUR270 million revenue for this year, 22% more than in 2018, ZF has calculated from the data supplied by the company.

SVN International Corp Opens Realty Consulting Office In Bucharest; Eyes EUR4M Turnover In 1st Year Of Operations U.S. real estate consulting firm SVN International Corp, with operations in eight countries and regions globally, has opened an office in Romania’s capital city Bucharest and expects a turnover of EUR4 million during the first years of (...)

Romania Has 3.71 Million Sqm Of Malls, Retail Centers And Galleries - On Average 191 Sqm/1,000 Inhabitants The stock of modern retail space in capital city Bucharest remained stable in 2018, at 1.2 million square meters, 7% higher than the stock in Romania’s Center-West region (16 counties in Transylvania and Banat), which reached 1.18 million sqm, and double against the stock in the region of (...)

Romania's weightlifter Molie wins silver, bronze at Batumi EWF Championships Romanian female athlete Madalina Bianca Molie won a silver medal and a bronze medal on Wednesday in the women&#39;s 71-kg category of the European Weightlifting Federation (EWF) Senior Championships in Batumi, Georgia. Molie won the silver for a 101-kg snatch, underperforming Russian (...)

Law Firm NNDKP Launches Integrated Services Center Law firm Nestor Nestor Diculescu Kingston Petersen (NNDKP) has launched the Center for Excellency in Fiscal Disputes (NNDKP-CELF in Romanian), which will provide integrated services to the company’s clients from the initial stage of a fiscal dispute until the litigation stage before the Romanian (...)

Gov't approves Memorandum on joint Serbia-Romania-Bulgaria-Greece candidacy for organising Euro 2028, World Cup 2030 The Government on Wednesday approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for the submission of a joint candidacy of Serbia, Romania, Bulgaria and Greece for the organisation of the European and World Championships of 2028 and 2030 respectively, said the spokesperson for the Government, (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |