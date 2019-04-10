JusMin Toader said to have ready-made answers to every question in motion against him



Justice Minister Tudorel Toader said on Wednesday he prepared an answer to every single question in the opposition motion against him. "Can you picture me showing up unprepared? The motion will be read out by its sponsors, after which I, the object to which the motion refers, come up with ready-made answers to each and all question. I was prepared to speak for an hour or two about each point in the censure motion, to provide answers. (...) I thought about the worst," Toader said at the Parliament House. The simple motion "Justice, a sure victim in the hands of Toader," sponsored by the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR), to be debated by the Senate, was postponed on Wednesday for the second time because of the lack of a quorum. Toader was present and waited for the senators for about 15 minutes. Also, a meeting on Wednesday of the Senate's Standing Bureau did not take place again for the lack of a quorum, as on Monday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)