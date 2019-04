Law Firm NNDKP Launches Integrated Services Center



Law firm Nestor Nestor Diculescu Kingston Petersen (NNDKP) has launched the Center for Excellency in Fiscal Disputes (NNDKP-CELF in Romanian), which will provide integrated services to the company’s clients from the initial stage of a fiscal dispute until the litigation stage before the Romanian (...) Law Firm NNDKP Launches Integrated Services Center.Law firm Nestor Nestor Diculescu Kingston Petersen (NNDKP) has launched the Center for Excellency in Fiscal Disputes (NNDKP-CELF in Romanian), which will provide integrated services to the company’s clients from the initial stage of a fiscal dispute until the litigation stage before the Romanian (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]