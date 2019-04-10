Romania’s weightlifter Molie wins silver, bronze at Batumi EWF Championships



Romanian female athlete Madalina Bianca Molie won a silver medal and a bronze medal on Wednesday in the women's 71-kg category of the European Weightlifting Federation (EWF) Senior Championships in Batumi, Georgia. Molie won the silver for a 101-kg snatch, underperforming Russian Anastasia Romanova's 112-kg snatch. In the clean and jerk event, Molie was only ranked 6th with 114kg, after failing to clean and jerk 111kg. Molie totalled 215, which won her a bronze medal, as the gold went to Romanova for 240 kg, and the silver to GB's Emily Godley for 216 kg. Team Romania has reached 14 medals, including six gold, three silver and five bronze medals. Besides Molie's two recent medals, compatriot Elena Andries won three gold medals in the women's 49-kg category; Loredana Toma took three gold medals in the women's 64-kg category; Irina Lepsa won two silver medals in the same weight category as Toma; while Cosmina Pana won a clean-and-jerk bronze in the women's 45-kg category, Cristian Marian Luca won a snatch bronze in the men's 55-kg category, and Sorina Hulpan won a clean-and-jerk bronze in the women's 59-kg category. Romania has lined up 14 athletes for the Batumi competition, which offers points for qualification to the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.