SVN International Corp Opens Realty Consulting Office In Bucharest; Eyes EUR4M Turnover In 1st Year Of Operations



U.S. real estate consulting firm SVN International Corp, with operations in eight countries and regions globally, has opened an office in Romania’s capital city Bucharest and expects a turnover of EUR4 million during the first years of (...) SVN International Corp Opens Realty Consulting Office In Bucharest; Eyes EUR4M Turnover In 1st Year Of Operations.U.S. real estate consulting firm SVN International Corp, with operations in eight countries and regions globally, has opened an office in Romania’s capital city Bucharest and expects a turnover of EUR4 million during the first years of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]