Romania Has 3.71 Million Sqm Of Malls, Retail Centers And Galleries – On Average 191 Sqm/1,000 Inhabitants
Apr 10, 2019
The stock of modern retail space in capital city Bucharest remained stable in 2018, at 1.2 million square meters, 7% higher than the stock in Romania’s Center-West region (16 counties in Transylvania and Banat), which reached 1.18 million sqm, and double against the stock in the region of (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]