Preh Romania Expects 22% Higher Revenue In 2019



Automotive component manufacturer Preh Romania, a supplier of Porsche, Mercedes, Audi and BMW, budgeted EUR270 million revenue for this year, 22% more than in 2018, ZF has calculated from the data supplied by the company. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]