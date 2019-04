AROBS Transilvania Expands into HR Software Market



AROBS Transilvania, one of the largest actors on the local IT solutions market, has entered the market of software platforms for human resources with the acquisition of the specialized department and applications of UCMS Group Romania, part of Netherland’s (...) AROBS Transilvania Expands into HR Software Market.AROBS Transilvania, one of the largest actors on the local IT solutions market, has entered the market of software platforms for human resources with the acquisition of the specialized department and applications of UCMS Group Romania, part of Netherland’s (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]