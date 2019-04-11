#romania2019.eu/Commissioner Thyssen: We propose to increase by 17pct funding allocated to Romania through European Social Fund Plus
Apr 11, 2019
#romania2019.eu/Commissioner Thyssen: We propose to increase by 17pct funding allocated to Romania through European Social Fund Plus.
European Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility Marianne Thyssen proposed on Thursday that Romania’s funding through the European Social Fund Plus (ESF+) be increased by 17pct.
We propose to increase the funding allocated to Romania through the ESF+ by 17pct. We propose that one quarter of this budget, meaning 25pct, be invested for the social inclusion at the Member States’ level, and 10pct be invested to combat unemployment among the young. We have recorded progress in the past years, yet challenges still exist, which is why I am in favour of clear action through the ESF+. We are looking forward to kicking off talks about these in the European Parliament, the European Commissioner said at the end of the "ESF+, a PLUS for our Future!" conference staged by the European Funds Ministry, in the context of Romania’s Presidency of the Council of the EU.
According to her, each euro spent at European level for employment and social investment results in a 3-euro profit.
Research has shown that each euro spent at European level for the employment and social investment has a 3-Euro profit. Today’s conference was based on our proposals about how this money should be allocated for the next budgetary exercise, from 2021 to 2027. Through our proposal for the ESF+ regarding the 2021-2027 period, we want to father more opportunities for you. How we intend to do that: we propose that through the ESF+, with a 101 billion Euro budget, we invest in people, in human capital, in peoples’ skills, Marianne Thyssen said.
She added that the fund allocation programme confirms the EU promises regarding the focus on the social factor.
We have assumed the promise to put the social factor at the core of Europe by launching the European Pillar of the Social Rights, therefore now we not only say it, but we also do it, through this financing, the European dignitary stressed.
Marianne Thyssen emphasised the importance of funding for social inclusion and for combating unemployment among the young.
We need this programme - the European Social Fund Plus to be able to support people to develop their skills, and also to demonstrate solidarity, so that we build a durable, competitive, inclusive society for our citizens. Or, in order to make it, I continue to say it, we have to make the most of every euro, Marianne Thyssen concluded.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Coman; editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)
[Read the article in Agerpres]