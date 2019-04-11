#romania2019.eu/Commissioner Thyssen: We propose to increase by 17pct funding allocated to Romania through European Social Fund Plus



European Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility Marianne Thyssen proposed on Thursday that Romania’s funding through the European Social Fund Plus (ESF+) be increased by 17pct. We propose to increase the funding allocated to Romania through the ESF+ by 17pct. We propose that one quarter of this budget, meaning 25pct, be invested for the social inclusion at the Member States’ level, and 10pct be invested to combat unemployment among the young. We have recorded progress in the past years, yet challenges still exist, which is why I am in favour of clear action through the ESF+. We are looking forward to kicking off talks about these in the European Parliament, the European Commissioner said at the end of the "ESF+, a PLUS for our Future!" conference staged by the European Funds Ministry, in the context of Romania’s Presidency of the Council of the EU. According to her, each euro spent at European level for employment and social investment results in a 3-euro profit. Research has shown that each euro spent at European level for the employment and social investment has a 3-Euro profit. Today’s conference was based on our proposals about how this money should be allocated for the next budgetary exercise, from 2021 to 2027. Through our proposal for the ESF+ regarding the 2021-2027 period, we want to father more opportunities for you. How we intend to do that: we propose that through the ESF+, with a 101 billion Euro budget, we invest in people, in human capital, in peoples’ skills, Marianne Thyssen said. She added that the fund allocation programme confirms the EU promises regarding the focus on the social factor. We have assumed the promise to put the social factor at the core of Europe by launching the European Pillar of the Social Rights, therefore now we not only say it, but we also do it, through this financing, the European dignitary stressed. Marianne Thyssen emphasised the importance of funding for social inclusion and for combating unemployment among the young. We need this programme - the European Social Fund Plus to be able to support people to develop their skills, and also to demonstrate solidarity, so that we build a durable, competitive, inclusive society for our citizens. Or, in order to make it, I continue to say it, we have to make the most of every euro, Marianne Thyssen concluded.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Coman; editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) #romania2019.eu/Commissioner Thyssen: We propose to increase by 17pct funding allocated to Romania through European Social Fund Plus.European Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility Marianne Thyssen proposed on Thursday that Romania’s funding through the European Social Fund Plus (ESF+) be increased by 17pct. We propose to increase the funding allocated to Romania through the ESF+ by 17pct. We propose that one quarter of this budget, meaning 25pct, be invested for the social inclusion at the Member States’ level, and 10pct be invested to combat unemployment among the young. We have recorded progress in the past years, yet challenges still exist, which is why I am in favour of clear action through the ESF+. We are looking forward to kicking off talks about these in the European Parliament, the European Commissioner said at the end of the "ESF+, a PLUS for our Future!" conference staged by the European Funds Ministry, in the context of Romania’s Presidency of the Council of the EU. According to her, each euro spent at European level for employment and social investment results in a 3-euro profit. Research has shown that each euro spent at European level for the employment and social investment has a 3-Euro profit. Today’s conference was based on our proposals about how this money should be allocated for the next budgetary exercise, from 2021 to 2027. Through our proposal for the ESF+ regarding the 2021-2027 period, we want to father more opportunities for you. How we intend to do that: we propose that through the ESF+, with a 101 billion Euro budget, we invest in people, in human capital, in peoples’ skills, Marianne Thyssen said. She added that the fund allocation programme confirms the EU promises regarding the focus on the social factor. We have assumed the promise to put the social factor at the core of Europe by launching the European Pillar of the Social Rights, therefore now we not only say it, but we also do it, through this financing, the European dignitary stressed. Marianne Thyssen emphasised the importance of funding for social inclusion and for combating unemployment among the young. We need this programme - the European Social Fund Plus to be able to support people to develop their skills, and also to demonstrate solidarity, so that we build a durable, competitive, inclusive society for our citizens. Or, in order to make it, I continue to say it, we have to make the most of every euro, Marianne Thyssen concluded.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Coman; editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Raiffeisen Bank Finances Ten Projects Within Romanian Shipyard Constanta In 2005-2019 Raiffeisen Bank financed ten projects within Romanian shipyard Santierul Naval Constanta (SNC), between 2005 and 2019, among which a vessel used in the Caspian Sea for the underwater gas pipeline network and a pontoon used for a high tonnage floating (...)



Banca Transilvania Expects Slowdown In Romania House Price Increases On Short Term House prices in Romania will see a slowdown in growth rate in the upcoming period, according to estimates by Banca Transilvania analysts.



President Iohannis tells Sea Shield 2019 exercise soldiers he is impressed with results President Klaus Iohannis on Friday visited the ships in the Constanta military port that were taking part in Sea Shield 2019, the largest multinational exercise in Romania's waters and international waters of the Black Sea, and congratulated the Romanian and foreign soldiers on their (...)



Pressure for recognition Naval Group and Constanta Shipyard (SNC) the winners of the corvette tender in Romania By Constantin Radut At the Constanta event, where one of the newest Shipyard ships was launched, the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania, Mihai Daraban, talked about the corvette business and the organized tender for their acquisition. "After the official recognition of (...)



BT: Share Of Current Account Deficit In GDP May Decrease To 4.2% In 2019, From 4.5% In 2018 The share held by the current account deficit in the gross domestic product (GDP) may decrease to 4.2% in 2019 from 4.5% in 2018, against the backdrop of the economy performing below the potential rate and of the perspectives of inflexion for the actual exchange rate of the leu, said said (...)



Romania's team win four medals at the European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad The Romanian girls' mathematics team won one gold medal, two silver medals and one bronze medal at the 8th edition of the European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO), which takes place in Kiev, between 7 and 13 April, a release of the National Education Ministry (MEN) sent to (...)



President Iohannis to open international conference 'Strengthening NATO's Eastern Flank' Romania's President Klaus Iohannis will open next Wednesday an international conference called "Strengthening NATO's Eastern Flank: Challenges and Strategies for Baltic-Black Sea Coherence," to be hosted by the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. According to a Presidential (...)

