Romanian PM Dismisses National Tax Agency’s Deputy Chairman



Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday sacked the deputy chairman of the country's National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF), Virgil Pirvulescu, according to a decision published in Romania's Official Journal. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]