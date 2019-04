Eurostat: Foreign-Controlled Enterprises Account For 44% Of Value Added In Romania’s Economy



In 2016, 27,662 of enterprises in Romania were foreign-controlled, accounting for 44% of the value added in the non-financial business economy, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, said on Thursday.