OTP AM Management Romania To Pay Out Dividend Of RON3.55/Unit To OTP Real Estate & Construction



OTP Asset Management Romania will distribute to OTP Real Estate & Construction investors registered on April 1, 2019, a dividend of RON3.55 per unit for the first quarter of 2019.