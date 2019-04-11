Deveselu Aegis Ashore ballistic missile defence system undergoing update



The Aegis Ashore anti-missile system commissioned at the 99 Deveselu Military Base Romania will undergo a previously planned update process in accordance with the decisions adopted at NATO level and under a bilateral agreement between Romania and the United States of America. "Works to be carried out on the Aegis Ashore parts located at Deveselu are part of a planned update of the Aegis systems in the USA. The process will in no way introduce offensive elements to the system and will not change its strictly defensive nature," according to a press statement released by Romania’s Ministry of National Defence (MApN) on Thursday. The works were planned way back in September 2009, when the timetable for the implementation of the US missile defence system in Europe was announced under a new approached called EPAA / European Phased European Phased, Adaptive Approach to Ballistic Missile Defence. "For the several weeks it takes to carry out the planned, NATO will provide an alternative ballistic missile capability by deploying a Terminal High Altitude Air Defense (THAAD) system in Romania owned by the United States of America," the statement says. THAAD is a defence system that will fit into the NATO ballistic missile defence architecture that will operate, same as the Aegis Ashore system, under NATO operational control and full political control of the North Atlantic Council. "The deployment of the THAAD defence system in Romania will be temporary, with the system planned to remain operational only until completion of the update works of the Aegis Ashore missile defence system." At the 2010 NATO Summit in Lisbon, the alliance decided to develop a ballistic missile defence capability to protect its lands, populations and forces in Europe. The Aegis Ashore system in Romania is part of NATO’s ballistic missile defence system, working under the operational control of the NATO military authorities. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Deveselu Aegis Ashore ballistic missile defence system undergoing update.The Aegis Ashore anti-missile system commissioned at the 99 Deveselu Military Base Romania will undergo a previously planned update process in accordance with the decisions adopted at NATO level and under a bilateral agreement between Romania and the United States of America. "Works to be carried out on the Aegis Ashore parts located at Deveselu are part of a planned update of the Aegis systems in the USA. The process will in no way introduce offensive elements to the system and will not change its strictly defensive nature," according to a press statement released by Romania’s Ministry of National Defence (MApN) on Thursday. The works were planned way back in September 2009, when the timetable for the implementation of the US missile defence system in Europe was announced under a new approached called EPAA / European Phased European Phased, Adaptive Approach to Ballistic Missile Defence. "For the several weeks it takes to carry out the planned, NATO will provide an alternative ballistic missile capability by deploying a Terminal High Altitude Air Defense (THAAD) system in Romania owned by the United States of America," the statement says. THAAD is a defence system that will fit into the NATO ballistic missile defence architecture that will operate, same as the Aegis Ashore system, under NATO operational control and full political control of the North Atlantic Council. "The deployment of the THAAD defence system in Romania will be temporary, with the system planned to remain operational only until completion of the update works of the Aegis Ashore missile defence system." At the 2010 NATO Summit in Lisbon, the alliance decided to develop a ballistic missile defence capability to protect its lands, populations and forces in Europe. The Aegis Ashore system in Romania is part of NATO’s ballistic missile defence system, working under the operational control of the NATO military authorities. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Raiffeisen Bank Finances Ten Projects Within Romanian Shipyard Constanta In 2005-2019 Raiffeisen Bank financed ten projects within Romanian shipyard Santierul Naval Constanta (SNC), between 2005 and 2019, among which a vessel used in the Caspian Sea for the underwater gas pipeline network and a pontoon used for a high tonnage floating (...)



Banca Transilvania Expects Slowdown In Romania House Price Increases On Short Term House prices in Romania will see a slowdown in growth rate in the upcoming period, according to estimates by Banca Transilvania analysts.



President Iohannis tells Sea Shield 2019 exercise soldiers he is impressed with results President Klaus Iohannis on Friday visited the ships in the Constanta military port that were taking part in Sea Shield 2019, the largest multinational exercise in Romania's waters and international waters of the Black Sea, and congratulated the Romanian and foreign soldiers on their (...)



Pressure for recognition Naval Group and Constanta Shipyard (SNC) the winners of the corvette tender in Romania By Constantin Radut At the Constanta event, where one of the newest Shipyard ships was launched, the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania, Mihai Daraban, talked about the corvette business and the organized tender for their acquisition. "After the official recognition of (...)



BT: Share Of Current Account Deficit In GDP May Decrease To 4.2% In 2019, From 4.5% In 2018 The share held by the current account deficit in the gross domestic product (GDP) may decrease to 4.2% in 2019 from 4.5% in 2018, against the backdrop of the economy performing below the potential rate and of the perspectives of inflexion for the actual exchange rate of the leu, said said (...)



Romania's team win four medals at the European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad The Romanian girls' mathematics team won one gold medal, two silver medals and one bronze medal at the 8th edition of the European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO), which takes place in Kiev, between 7 and 13 April, a release of the National Education Ministry (MEN) sent to (...)



President Iohannis to open international conference 'Strengthening NATO's Eastern Flank' Romania's President Klaus Iohannis will open next Wednesday an international conference called "Strengthening NATO's Eastern Flank: Challenges and Strategies for Baltic-Black Sea Coherence," to be hosted by the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. According to a Presidential (...)

