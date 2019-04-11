NN Pension Funds Hold Over 5% In Transelectrica - The Equivalent Of RON80.4M Holding



Pension funds managed by NN, the largest private pension fund administrator in Romania, have increased their holding in state-run power grid operator Transelectrica (TEL.RO), to 5.12% from 4.48%, the equivalent of a RON80.4 million holding, according to stock market data published (...)