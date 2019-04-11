Prime Kapital Announces Silk District Project In Iasi; Works May Start Until End-2019
Real estate developer and investment firm Prime Kapital, established by two of former managers of NEPI Rockcastle, plans to start works on the Silk District project, located in Romania's north-eastern city of Iasi, until the end of 2019. The project will be officially announced next (...)
