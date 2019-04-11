President Iohannis says all participants embrace referendum idea after first day of consultations



President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday at the end of the first day of consultations with parliamentary parties that all those who participated in the talks embraced the idea of holding a referendum. "They have all embraced the idea of holding a referendum ... (...) They all agreed that people should be encouraged to show up to vote in the referendum," Iohannis said at Cotroceni Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) President Iohannis says all participants embrace referendum idea after first day of consultations.President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday at the end of the first day of consultations with parliamentary parties that all those who participated in the talks embraced the idea of holding a referendum. "They have all embraced the idea of holding a referendum ... (...) They all agreed that people should be encouraged to show up to vote in the referendum," Iohannis said at Cotroceni Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]