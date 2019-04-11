 
Constanţa Shipyard claims to have won the corvette tender, alongside the Naval Group France
Constanţa Shipyard claims to have won the corvette tender, alongside the Naval Group France.
By Constantin Radut Hundreds of people, employees of Constanţa Shipyard (SNC), internal and external collaborators, financiers, officials, participated in the baptism ceremony of 41,000 tdw of the "Histria Atlas" chemical tank and oil tanker. It is a first ship of a series of six of this type, (...)

