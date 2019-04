Economy Is Growing, 2019 Is a Good Year to Optimize Profitability



Despite the legislative changes that confused the business sector in early 2019, the business of companies continues to grow. Companies are, however, more cautious in their investment planning. Economy Is Growing, 2019 Is a Good Year to Optimize Profitability.Despite the legislative changes that confused the business sector in early 2019, the business of companies continues to grow. Companies are, however, more cautious in their investment planning. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]