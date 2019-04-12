Citizenship initiative ’No Convicts in Public Office’ mandatorily amends the Constitution (USR’s Barna)



Chairman of Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna told on Thursday a press conference in Pitesti that the citizens’ initiative ’No Convicts in Public Office’ will necessarily lead to the amendment of the Constitution. "This citizens’ initiative, supported by USR with all its energy, mandatorily amends the Constitution. It is not a consultative referendum, such as the one that the President will organize on May 26 (...). This referendum, just as the one for the 300 MPs is advisory, the citizens say ’yes, I would like it to be so’, after which Parliament should adopt a law. And this is not the case for the 300 MPs for which Romania voted. In the case of the citizens’ initiative to amend the Constitution, going through the steps, get through the Constitutional Court, follows a vote in Parliament, a referendum that automatically puts that article in the Constitution, and that is why this fight is worth taking forward," Barna said in Pitesti. The USR leader added that the bill for the amendment of the Constitution would enter Parliament’s agenda, at worst after the next legislative elections. "USR and the USR-PLUS [Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity. ed.n.] Alliance have exactly that in their governing program, that by 2020 at the latest, when we get to govern, this constitutional amendment be put on the agenda of Parliament," said Dan Barna. The ’No Convicts in Public Office’ initiative proposes that Article 37 of the Constitution, which regulates the right to be elected, should be completed with a new paragraph, with the following content: "Citizens permanently convicted of deprivation of liberty for intentional crimes cannot be elected in the bodies of the local public administration, in the Chamber of Deputies, in the Senate and as President of Romania until a situation that removes the consequences of the conviction intervenes." The Constitutional Court of Romania decided on Tuesday that the citizen’s legislative initiative to review the Fundamental Law, which requires that the persons with final convictions can no longer occupy public positions, meets the constitutional provisions.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Onea, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) Citizenship initiative ’No Convicts in Public Office’ mandatorily amends the Constitution (USR’s Barna).Chairman of Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna told on Thursday a press conference in Pitesti that the citizens’ initiative ’No Convicts in Public Office’ will necessarily lead to the amendment of the Constitution. "This citizens’ initiative, supported by USR with all its energy, mandatorily amends the Constitution. It is not a consultative referendum, such as the one that the President will organize on May 26 (...). This referendum, just as the one for the 300 MPs is advisory, the citizens say ’yes, I would like it to be so’, after which Parliament should adopt a law. And this is not the case for the 300 MPs for which Romania voted. In the case of the citizens’ initiative to amend the Constitution, going through the steps, get through the Constitutional Court, follows a vote in Parliament, a referendum that automatically puts that article in the Constitution, and that is why this fight is worth taking forward," Barna said in Pitesti. The USR leader added that the bill for the amendment of the Constitution would enter Parliament’s agenda, at worst after the next legislative elections. "USR and the USR-PLUS [Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity. ed.n.] Alliance have exactly that in their governing program, that by 2020 at the latest, when we get to govern, this constitutional amendment be put on the agenda of Parliament," said Dan Barna. The ’No Convicts in Public Office’ initiative proposes that Article 37 of the Constitution, which regulates the right to be elected, should be completed with a new paragraph, with the following content: "Citizens permanently convicted of deprivation of liberty for intentional crimes cannot be elected in the bodies of the local public administration, in the Chamber of Deputies, in the Senate and as President of Romania until a situation that removes the consequences of the conviction intervenes." The Constitutional Court of Romania decided on Tuesday that the citizen’s legislative initiative to review the Fundamental Law, which requires that the persons with final convictions can no longer occupy public positions, meets the constitutional provisions.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Onea, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Four Romanian servicemen injured in Afghanistan; they were hospitalised; health status-stable Four Romanian servicemen were injured on Saturday, around 10:00hrs, local time, while conducting a mission in Kandahar, Afghanistan, the National Defence Ministry (MApN) announced. According to a MApN release sent to AGERPRS, a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) armored column - operated by (...)



#Romania2019.eu/FinMin Teodorovici: We support the adequate financing of the International Monetary Fund The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is and has to remain a quotas-based institution and we are prepared to support even their increase, taking into account that the European Union is open to doubling at least the New Arrangements to Borrow (NAB), Romanian Public Finance Minister Eugen (...)



PM Dancila meets Chinese PM Li Keqiang; Romania's PM voices interest in involving Chinese companies in PPP projects Prime Minister Viorica Dancila carried out a meeting on Friday with China's Prime Minister Li Keqiang, occasion on which she showed the interest in involving some Chinese companies in public-private partnership (PPP) projects and in opening a traditional Chinese medicine center in (...)



Raiffeisen Bank Finances Ten Projects Within Romanian Shipyard Constanta In 2005-2019 Raiffeisen Bank financed ten projects within Romanian shipyard Santierul Naval Constanta (SNC), between 2005 and 2019, among which a vessel used in the Caspian Sea for the underwater gas pipeline network and a pontoon used for a high tonnage floating (...)



Banca Transilvania Expects Slowdown In Romania House Price Increases On Short Term House prices in Romania will see a slowdown in growth rate in the upcoming period, according to estimates by Banca Transilvania analysts.



President Iohannis tells Sea Shield 2019 exercise soldiers he is impressed with results President Klaus Iohannis on Friday visited the ships in the Constanta military port that were taking part in Sea Shield 2019, the largest multinational exercise in Romania's waters and international waters of the Black Sea, and congratulated the Romanian and foreign soldiers on their (...)



Pressure for recognition Naval Group and Constanta Shipyard (SNC) the winners of the corvette tender in Romania By Constantin Radut At the Constanta event, where one of the newest Shipyard ships was launched, the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania, Mihai Daraban, talked about the corvette business and the organized tender for their acquisition. "After the official recognition of (...)

