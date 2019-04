Four Insurers Account for 75% of Comprehensive Car Insurance Sales



About 75% of the sales of comprehensive car insurance on the local market come from four major companies – Omniasig, Alllianz-Tiriac, Groupama and Generali. Total gross written premiums of the four stood at more than 1.5 billion lei (EUR315 million) in 2018, according to ZF