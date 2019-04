L’Oréal Romania: 2018 Our Best Year Ever



L’Oréal Romania, which imports and distributes cosmetics but also has its own retail operations, had its best year ever in 2018. Sales saw double-digit growth to more than 400 million lei (EUR84 million) in 2018, according to ZF (...) L’Oréal Romania: 2018 Our Best Year Ever.L’Oréal Romania, which imports and distributes cosmetics but also has its own retail operations, had its best year ever in 2018. Sales saw double-digit growth to more than 400 million lei (EUR84 million) in 2018, according to ZF (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]